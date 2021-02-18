STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seeking security

There is a difference between security and stability.

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU : There is a difference between security and stability. It is the monkey, which we said yesterday, which is this everlasting me with its thoughts, with its problems, with its anxieties, fears and so on, this restless thought, monkey, is always seeking security, because it is afraid to be uncertain, uncertain in its activity, in its thoughts, in its relationship - it wants everything mechanical, which is, security. So it translates security in terms of mechanical certainty. I don’t know if you follow all this.

Now, is stability different, not opposite, entirely different, different dimension from security? We have to understand this. A mind that is restless, and seeking in that restlessness security, can never find stability, to be stable. Firm - it is not that, firm is not the word - to be, you know, unshakeable, immovable, and yet it has the quality of great mobility. And the mind that is seeking security cannot be, cannot be stable in the sense, mobile, swift and yet immensely immovable.

You see the difference? Now which is it you are doing, you, not the speaker - which is it you are doing in your life, in your everyday life - is thought the monkey, seeking in its restlessness, security and not finding it in one direction, it goes off in another direction, which is the movement of restlessness. And in this restlessness, it wants to find security. You see the point of this? Therefore it can never find it. It can say, well, there is god which is still the invention of thought, the image of thought, the image brought about through centuries of conditioning, of propaganda as thought, conditioned, in the Communist world says, there is no such thing, don’t be absurd. Which is equally conditioned.

So what is it that you are doing? Seeking security in your restlessness? You know, security is one of the most curious things, the desire to be secure. And that security must be recognised by the world. You understand - I don’t know if you see this. I write a book and I find in the book my security. But that book must be recognised by the world, otherwise there is no security. So look what I’ve done. My security lies in the opinion of the world: ‘Oh, my books sell by the thousand.’ And I have created the value of the world. I am really, in seeking security through a book, through whatever it is, depending on the world, the world which I have created, so which means I am deceiving myself constantly. Right? Oh, if you saw this!
Q: Yes, we see it.

K: So the desire for thought to be secure is the way of uncertainty, is the way of insecurity. Now, when the mind is completely attentive, in which there is no centre, what has happened to the mind that is so intensely aware – is there in it security? You understand my question? In it, is there any sense of restlessness - no, don’t please agree - this is a tremendous thing to find out, because we want to go beyond this. You see, sir, most of us are seeking a solution for the misery of the world, a solution for social morality, which is immoral, we are trying to find out a way of organising society in which there will be no social injustice, where man has sought god, truth, whatever it is, through centuries, and never coming upon it, but believing in it – and when you believe in it you naturally have experiences of your belief, which are false.

