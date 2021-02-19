STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Big haul of smuggled goods at KIA

Foreign cigarettes, beauty creams worth Rs 3.4 lakh seized from passenger from Dubai

Published: 19th February 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

The items seized at the Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imported cigarettes and beauty products valued at Rs 3.4 lakh were seized by Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from a passenger from Dubai.The 23-old native of Kasargod in Kerala was caught after he alighted from the Air India Express flight (IX 1246) on Wednesday night, said a senior Customs official. “The flyer had concealed 11,800 cigarette sticks of popular brands — ‘Dunhill Switch’ and ‘Benson and Hedges Blue Gold’ — in his check-in baggage,” the official said. They are totally worth Rs 2,36,000.

“It was through passenger profiling and scanning that we caught him,” he added. The passenger had also concealed 120 pieces of Faiza Beauty cream valued at Rs 84,000 and 45 pieces of ‘New Face’ beauty cream valued at Rs 20,250. The total value of all the goods came to Rs 3,40,250, he said.

Smuggling of imported cigarettes and creams from Dubai to KIA have been on the rise the last two months. “An international passenger is permitted to bring a maximum of 100 cigarette sticks. While pieces of creams can be brought in, bringing them in bulk is not permitted,” another official said.

Two, including woman, held for smuggling gold at MIA
Mangaluru: Two international passengers, including a woman, were arrested by customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Thursday and gold worth more than Rs 53,50,000 was seized from them.  The passengers had arrived in an Air India flight from Dubai in the early hours of Thursday. 

“The female smuggler, identified as Fathima Kottachery (47) from Kasargod, was carrying 805  gram (net) gold, valued at `38,88,150, in powder form mixed with gum concealed in sanitary napkin. Another passenger, Mohammed Mohideen (50), from Bhatkal, smuggled 303 gram (net) gold, valued at `14,63,490, in his rectum,” a custom official said. Investigation is under progress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport smuggling
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp