STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommanahalli cluster cases rise to 109 Covid positives

As on Thursday evening, 109 cases had been reported in the apartment complex in Bilekahalli, he said. 

Published: 19th February 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid cluster at an apartment complex in Bommanahalli Zone has now become the biggest one reported in a single area in Bengaluru so far, according to BBMP Chief Health Officer Vijendra. As on Thursday evening, 109 cases had been reported in the apartment complex in Bilekahalli, he said. 

Of those who tested positive, 96 are aged above 60 and the children are all above 10 years.BBMP Joint Commissioner for Bommanahalli Zone, Ramakrishna, said the apartment complex has been declared as a containment zone, but the place has not been sealed. “All public utility spaces like spa, gym, swimming pool and community hall are sealed. Visitors are not allowed to enter the apartment complex and residents have also been prohibited from stepping out. Volunteers have been stationed at the gates to keep a close watch,” he added.

Ramakrishna added that no more tests were needed to be done. “The next tests, as per routine, will be held on the seventh day and then subsequently,” he said, adding that these cases were not due to the new strain of virus.Meanwhile, the BBMP has intensified its exercise of roping in volunteers and making all RWAs active to keep a watch on the cases and report them, if any symptoms are reported.

BBMP officials informed that people need not panic and the situation is under control as aggressive testing has started.Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said, “Surveillance measures are already in place, with this apartment being in a containment zone. Regular supply of essentials will not be affected.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bommanahalli COVID 19
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp