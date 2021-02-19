Bommanahalli cluster cases rise to 109 Covid positives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid cluster at an apartment complex in Bommanahalli Zone has now become the biggest one reported in a single area in Bengaluru so far, according to BBMP Chief Health Officer Vijendra. As on Thursday evening, 109 cases had been reported in the apartment complex in Bilekahalli, he said.

Of those who tested positive, 96 are aged above 60 and the children are all above 10 years.BBMP Joint Commissioner for Bommanahalli Zone, Ramakrishna, said the apartment complex has been declared as a containment zone, but the place has not been sealed. “All public utility spaces like spa, gym, swimming pool and community hall are sealed. Visitors are not allowed to enter the apartment complex and residents have also been prohibited from stepping out. Volunteers have been stationed at the gates to keep a close watch,” he added.

Ramakrishna added that no more tests were needed to be done. “The next tests, as per routine, will be held on the seventh day and then subsequently,” he said, adding that these cases were not due to the new strain of virus.Meanwhile, the BBMP has intensified its exercise of roping in volunteers and making all RWAs active to keep a watch on the cases and report them, if any symptoms are reported.

BBMP officials informed that people need not panic and the situation is under control as aggressive testing has started.Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said, “Surveillance measures are already in place, with this apartment being in a containment zone. Regular supply of essentials will not be affected.”