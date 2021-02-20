Bengaluru: Gang commits six chain snatchings in three hours, later held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North East division police have arrested a gang of six people, who had allegedly committed six chain snatching cases in three hours and recovered valuables worth Rs. 11 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Subhash (32), Haseen Khan alias Fauzi (23), Irshad (24), Saleem (22), Afroz alias Shaheed (25), all hailing from Delhi, and Harris PK (37), who hails from Wayanad in Kerala.

Police said that there were a series of chain snatching incidents between 11 am to 2 pm on February 16. Two cases each were reported in Bagalur and Yalahanka police station limits, while one each was reported in Devanahalli and Amruthahalli police station jurisdiction.

"A special team was formed to crack the case and the team gathered information from the victims that the accused had used a black Pulsar bike. However, the number plate of the bike was not visible in various CCTV footage. On Thursday, the police team went to a hotel near Sadahalli Gate to verify CCTV footage and all the six accused came to the hotel to have lunch. Based on the description of the accused provided by the victims and seen on CCTV footage, the police team rounded them up and when searched, six gold chains were found in their possession," the police said.

"Investigations revealed that accused Harris was running a potato chips shop in Kannamangala in Devanahalli and had asked his associate Suresh Kumar to come to Bengaluru. He had come on February 1 and had identified the locations to commit the offence and had returned to Delhi. On February 14, he returned with his associates and stole the Pulsar bike in Uttanahalli in Chikkajala police station limits. Using the same bike, they committed six chain snatching," the police said, adding that Suresh Kumar and Saleem had 24 and 21 cases against them respectively.