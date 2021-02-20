By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Spicy BBQ Melon Steak

Ingredients

Watermelon steak pieces - 2

Olive oil - 4 tbsp

BBQ sauce - 100ml

Soya sauce - 4 tbsp

8 to 8 sauce - 1 tsp

Plum sauce - 1 tsp

Chopped garlic - 5 gm

Chopped celery - 3 gm

Chopped leeks - 3 gm

Chilli flakes - 4 tsp

Salt - to taste

Brown sugar - 1/2 tsp

Peppercorn powder - 3 pinches

Chopped parsley - 2 pinches

Method

In a bowl, add chopped garlic, celery, leeks, BBQ sauce, 8to8sauce, plum sauce, chilli flakes, salt, brown sugar and black pepper powder

Add two watermelon steak pieces to the above marination and coat well on both sides. Keep aside for an hour

Add olive oil to a frying pan on a low/medium flame.

Add the watermelon steaks and fry for about five minutes on each side, until lightly brown

Garnish with parsley and serve warm.

- Thayanithy Tamilarasu, Sr. Sous Chef, Signature Club Resort, Brigade Group

Strawberry Tart

For the sweet short crust dough

Ingredients

Unsalted butter - 124 gm

Breakfast sugar - 190 gm

Eggs - 3

Flour - 188 gm

Method

Cream butter and sugar till stiff

n Add eggs one at a time and mix.

Fold in the flour. Rest the dough for ½ hour

Roll the dough out to about ½ cm thick

Line four individual art shell moulds and chill for 30 minutes.

Blind bake with beans at 175 degrees C for about 12 to 15 minutes

For the custard cream

Milk - 150 gm

Fresh cream - 85 ml

Breakfast sugar - 64 gm

Eggs - 3

Corn flour - 10 gm

Custard powder - 18 gm

Unsalted butter - 8 gm

Vanilla flavour - 1 ml

Method

In a heavy saucepan, add and stir the milk, fresh cream and half the sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining sugar, corn flour and custard powde and whisk till smooth.

When the milk comes to a boil, add a little into the egg mix to temper the mixture.

Add the tempered egg mix to the milk and cook over a double boiler while constantly stirring. This is to ensure that the eggs do not curdle or scorch at the bottom.

When the mixture thickens, remove from the heat, stir in the butter and vanilla. Mix till completely blended.

Pour into a storage container and place a piece of cling wrap directly on the surface to prevent the formation of a skin. Refrigerate until chilled.

For the strawberries

Fresh strawberries - 2 punnets

Fresh thyme - 1 gm

Jim Beam bourbon - 30 ml

Method

Keep 4-5 strawberries aside for garnish and chop the rest into small cubes, add in the thyme and Jim Beam and allow to steep for at least half an hour.

For the cream topping

Custard cream - 50 gm

Whipped cream - 25 gm

Method

Fold together the custard cream with the whipped cream.

Assembling the tart

Layer the bottom of the tart shell with the bourbon strawberries

Top with the pastry cream till level with the tart

Decorate the top of the tart with the sliced strawberries and add a dollop of the cream topping to finish.

- Keshav Yadav, pastry chef, Windmills Craftworks