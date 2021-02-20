STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fruit fix

Load up on the season’s freshest produce with these interesting recipes involving fruits like strawberries and watermelons 

Published: 20th February 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Spicy BBQ Melon Steak

Ingredients
 Watermelon steak pieces - 2
 Olive oil - 4 tbsp
BBQ sauce - 100ml
 Soya sauce - 4 tbsp
 8 to 8 sauce - 1 tsp
 Plum sauce - 1 tsp
Chopped garlic - 5 gm
 Chopped celery - 3 gm
 Chopped leeks - 3 gm
 Chilli flakes - 4 tsp
 Salt - to taste
Brown sugar - 1/2 tsp
 Peppercorn powder - 3 pinches
 Chopped parsley - 2 pinches

Method
In a bowl, add chopped garlic, celery, leeks, BBQ sauce, 8to8sauce, plum sauce, chilli flakes, salt, brown sugar and black pepper powder
Add two watermelon steak pieces to the above marination and coat well on both sides. Keep aside for an hour
Add olive oil to a frying pan on a low/medium flame. 
Add the watermelon steaks and fry for about five minutes on each side, until lightly brown
Garnish with parsley and serve warm.

- Thayanithy Tamilarasu, Sr. Sous Chef, Signature Club Resort, Brigade Group

Strawberry Tart

For the sweet short crust dough
Ingredients
 Unsalted butter - 124 gm
 Breakfast sugar - 190 gm
 Eggs - 3 
 Flour - 188 gm
Method
Cream butter and sugar till stiff
n Add eggs one at a time and mix.
Fold in the flour. Rest the dough for ½ hour
Roll the dough out to about ½ cm thick
Line four individual art shell moulds and chill for 30 minutes.
Blind bake with beans at 175 degrees C for about 12 to 15 minutes
For the custard cream
 Milk - 150 gm
 Fresh cream - 85 ml
 Breakfast sugar - 64 gm
Eggs - 3 
Corn flour - 10 gm
Custard powder - 18 gm
Unsalted butter - 8 gm
Vanilla flavour - 1 ml

Method
In a heavy saucepan, add and stir the milk, fresh cream and half the sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining sugar, corn flour and custard powde and whisk till smooth.
When the milk comes to a boil, add a little into the egg mix to temper the mixture.
Add the tempered egg mix to the milk and cook over a double boiler while constantly stirring. This is to ensure that the eggs do not curdle or scorch at the bottom.
When the mixture thickens, remove from the heat, stir in the butter and vanilla. Mix till completely blended.
Pour into a storage container and place a piece of cling wrap directly on the surface to prevent the formation of a skin. Refrigerate until chilled.
For the strawberries
Fresh strawberries - 2 punnets
Fresh thyme - 1 gm
Jim Beam bourbon - 30 ml

Method
Keep 4-5 strawberries aside for garnish and chop the rest into small cubes, add in the thyme and Jim Beam and allow to steep for at least half an hour.
For the cream topping
Custard cream - 50 gm
 Whipped cream - 25 gm
Method
Fold together the custard cream with the whipped cream.
Assembling the tart
Layer the bottom of the tart shell with the bourbon strawberries
Top with the pastry cream till level with the tart
Decorate the top of the tart with the sliced strawberries and add a dollop of the cream topping to finish.
- Keshav Yadav, pastry chef, Windmills Craftworks

