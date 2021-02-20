Full steam ahead

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning about steam locomotives and their origins may be a niche interest for some. But TR Raghunandan has been busy tracking down the origins of steam engines in Bengaluru in order to showcase their interesting journey. The heritage conservationist and former civil servant will now be a part of an event that gives participants an account of a steam engine stationed at Indira Gandhi Musical Fountain Park. The event is spearheaded by Heritage Beku, a citizen initiative, along with the Department of Horticulture and South Western Railways, on Saturday.

“I love steam engines and I do a lot of archiving of them. I also make models of Indian steam locomotives. Bangalore has five steam locomotives. They operated under different state railway departments before landing in here,” says Raghunandan, who will be moderating the event about the steam engine from Gwalior.

According to Raghunandan, the city’s oldest steam locomotive is in Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum and it used to belong to the erstwhile Mysore State Railway. Now, it is with the Southern Railway. The youngest steam locomotive is located at Indira Gandhi Musical Foundation Park. “The government must take responsibility to restore steam locomotives and showcase them in the authentic state. Most locomotives are crumbling due to poor maintenance. Restoration does not mean decoration, but bringing them back to its original form.”

Steam engines go back to the 1950s central India, when the Indian Railway was nationalised, says Raghunandan. He explains how most of these steam locomotives were either bought by manufacturing factories or by the South Western Railways later. Besides focusing on restoring the steam engines, the South Western Railways also plans to revive the railway heritage of Bengaluru.

According to Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru division, South Western Railways is planning to revive the old railway circuit route near Nandi Hills and Devanahalli. Efforts are also ongoing to establish a rail museum. “It is important to initiate railway preservation plans as a holistic approach and revive the old stations. Besides a rail museum, we are also working on a handicraft park that can house locally made artefacts,” he says.

Spotted in Bengaluru

FM/A Class

Location: The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Kasturba Road This is the oldest steam engine of Bengaluru and was built in 1888-89 by Dubs and Co, Glasgow. It belonged to the erstwhile Mysore State Railway, then the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway and is finally with the Southern Railway.

ZD Class

Location: SAN Engineering and Locomotive, Whitefield.

These are two identical narrow gauge locomotives built in 1957-58 by Nippon Sharyo and Company, Japan. These were operated by the Central Railway in Central India.

PL Class

Location: KSR Bengaluru Railway Station

The PL class 2’6” narrow gauge locomotive was built in 1931 by Hunslett Engineering. It belonged to the Parlakimedi Light Railway, which was operated by the Bengal Nagpur Railway and then the Central Railway

NH/5 Class

Location: Indira Gandhi Musical Fountain Park, Raj Bhavan Road

This is the youngest steam locomotive displayed in the city. The NH/5 Class 2’ narrow gauge locomotive was built in 1959 by Nippon Sharyo and Company, Japan. This locomotive was operated by the Central Railway on the narrow gauge lines of the erstwhile Scindia State Railway in Gwalior.