Joy in a nutshell

BENGALURU: A brief stop at Yelneer Katte comes with double the pleasure. The eatery in Basavanagudi is making news for serving shakes and ice creams in tender coconut shells. Founded by Ravishankar and his seven-member team, Yelneer Katte offers seven varieties of coconut shakes and ice cream blends each, in flavours like musk melon, guava and banana.

“Most of us were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Some of our friends from various backgrounds like IT and entertainment brainstormed in December to start a food business that will create jobs,” says Anand JS, one of the partners.

The aim is to reduce plastic use, says co-founder Suman Kulkarni, who is also a nutritionist. “With the pandemic, more people are now opting for healthy food,” she adds.

The milk used by them is the natural extraction from coconut pulp. Dry fruit coconut shake with chocolate ice cream is one of the most sought-after flavours here. “College students are the primary customers here.

Hence, we have kept prices under `100,” Kulkarni adds. Coconuts are procured daily directly from farmers in Maddur, KR Pete and Harsikere. “So the business model becomes profitable for both,” says Ravishankar.

Customers visit here from distant places like Mathikere and Sarjapur. “I came all the way from Sarjapur after seeing this on social media. It is definitely worth a visit,” Ramesh, a customer, said.