STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Joy in a nutshell

A brief stop at Yelneer Katte comes with double the pleasure.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A brief stop at Yelneer Katte comes with double the pleasure. The eatery in Basavanagudi is making news for serving shakes and ice creams in tender coconut shells. Founded by Ravishankar and his seven-member team, Yelneer Katte offers seven varieties of coconut shakes and ice cream blends each, in flavours like musk melon, guava and banana.

“Most of us were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Some of our friends from various backgrounds like IT and entertainment brainstormed in December to start a food business that will create jobs,” says Anand JS, one of the partners. 

The aim is to reduce plastic use, says co-founder Suman Kulkarni, who is also a nutritionist. “With the pandemic, more people are now opting for healthy food,” she adds.

The milk used by them is the natural extraction from coconut pulp. Dry fruit coconut shake with chocolate ice cream is one of the most sought-after flavours here. “College students are the primary customers here.

Hence, we have kept prices under `100,” Kulkarni adds. Coconuts are procured daily directly from farmers in Maddur, KR Pete and Harsikere. “So the business model becomes profitable for both,” says Ravishankar.

 Customers visit here from distant places like Mathikere and Sarjapur. “I came all the way from Sarjapur after seeing this on social media. It is definitely worth a visit,” Ramesh, a customer, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp