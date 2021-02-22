STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Amping it up with accessories

We are surely going somewhere when we look at the eccentricity of fashion trends in the present scenario.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are surely going somewhere when we look at the eccentricity of fashion trends in the present scenario. With Gucci’s inverted cat eye glasses making waves in the fashion world, I would say it certainly mirrors the current scenario. Gucci has this era’s  history written in a stylish manner with fashion being a window to society. Fashion mirrors art, culture, history, and is also a powerful tool of communication. 

This season, luxe fashion brands have thrown caution to the wind, especially if we look at Matthew Williams’s three-prong sandals at Givenchy or the bat-winged bag. But the question is whether we are ready to parade in our living rooms in pricey high-heeled boots or is it just a cry to be heard and remembered in times? 

Let’s see how to add on these accessories to your look to achieve glamour with ease and feel stylishly comfortable. 

Easy-peasy 
This year is going to be about comfort and functionality. The post-pandemic era will be about easy slip-ons, probably anything that’s anti-fashion and celebrates comfort and survival. Try flatforms, a cross between an espadrille and platforms for an elevated look, or slip on shoes that are the athleisure version of regular sports shoes. Some luxe brands have added kitten heels to slippers to lift up spirits in these crazy times. 

Bags, totes, phone holder pouches 
Be it straw the bags or the handspun ones, the woven totes or the phone holding stylish slings, they are all big on functionality. The comfortable athflow clothes, paired with quirky accessories, is an expression one can’t miss noticing. Paper bags are the latest addition to the club, especially with recycled slow fashion being the trend. 

pic: gucci.com

Shades for spring  
There’s no accessory like a pair of shades that shout out loud your mood or personality. The hottest trend of the year, shades are coming in various shapes and sizes. Doing the rounds presently are the timeless ’70s oversized frames that ooze style and protection; cat-eyed ones for bold fashion; thin rimmed frames for understated elegance; and round glasses that go beyond wizards.  

Masks 
The colour of your lipstick is not amping up your style quotient anymore. A classic subtly stylish mask with good eye makeup is the look of the season. When it comes to fashion, your choices should be infinite. Masking your face should be an expression rather than concealment. So go ahead and embrace your style, whether it’s badass message prints, delicate florals or even toile as long as you are sporting it responsibly.Fashion brands today are a representation of a collective desire for movement and a connection with the inner self. Fashion is something beyond the regular-- it’s quirky, versatile and a glimpse of the ‘new normal’. 

(The writer is a social media influencer)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gucci
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp