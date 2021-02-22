STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Smuggled gold worth Rs 31 lakh seized from flyers at Bengaluru Airport

While a gold bar was found lying abandoned inside a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on Sunday afternoon, two passengers were caught redhanded for concealing gold in their clothes. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

gold smuggling

Gold concealed in paste form was concealed in the clothing of two passengers coming to Bengaluru from Dubai. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air Intelligence Unit of the Airport Customs on Saturday seized 686 grams of gold valued at Rs 31 lakh was recovered in two separate incidents over the weekend.

While a gold bar was found lying abandoned inside a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on Sunday afternoon, two passengers were caught redhanded for concealing gold in their clothes. 

A senior customs official informed that this is for the second time this week, gold was left unclaimed inside a flight.

The gold bar was found during a routine rummaging of an IndiGo flight 6E 096 which reached Kempegowda International airport at 12.04 pm. “A gold cut bar was wrapped inside a black plastic and found abandoned inside the flight. It weighed 495.98 grams and its total value comes to  Rs 22,97,875,” the official said.

On February 17, gold bars weighing 233 grams were found inside an abandoned football toy inside the same flight.

On Saturday, two flyers were caught in an attempt to smuggle gold in paste form, cleverly stitched and sealed inside the waist area of the pair of jeans they were wearing. They landed at KIA at 12.30 pm by the Fly Dubai flight FZ 4007. “It is highly probable that they were operating as a gang. Both had left from Anna International Airport in Chennai to Dubai on February 19. By profiling and frisking, both passengers were caught,” the official said.

Both are natives of Tamil Nadu, one from Thanjavur and another from Tiruchirapalli Rural, he added.  The gold extracted from the paste carried by one passenger was 95.29 grams (value Rs 4,43,670) while 94.27 grams (value  Rs 4,38,921) was obtained from the other passenger.

A spate of incidents of smuggling of gold and cigarettes from Dubai have been reported in the last month. The previous huge seizure was on February 11 when a passenger was caught trying to smuggle in 1.3 kg of gold (worth over Rs 62 lakh) by hiding them as tiny capsules inside his rectum and the pair of socks he was wearing along with four drones in his check-in baggage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling Airport Customs Dubai-Bengaluru flight Kempegowda International Airport KIA Bengaluru airport
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp