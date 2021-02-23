STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Trash to treasure

Meet the artist who hoards e-waste for a good reason, turning it into pieces of art

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere with his artworks created from e-waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you know what happens to your discarded computer keyboard or the electric board? If it reaches artist Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere, it’s  upcycled into a spider, wall art or even a human head... You can see it to believe it at Artem Fusion, an ongoing exhibition at Sublime Art Gallery, UB City. The show, which continues till March 10, showcases upcycled art and installations made of e-waste. 

Davangere’s love for e-waste can clearly be seen in his works. Originally hailing from Chitradurga, he was raised in New Delhi and went ahead and earned his Bachelors inFine Arts in applied arts in ’87  from Delhi University. He started his career as a computer video graphic artist in the media industry.

He grew up in a creative household, watching his father late D M Shambhu, renowned painter and sculptor. It’s no wonder that art runs in his blood. “Doing a B.Sc in entomology helped me visualise art forms in e-waste,” says Davangere, adding that the first thing he made out of e-waste was a spider in 2003 and there has been no looking back.

The obsession further increased when he moved to Bengaluru and started working in the RnD department in Wipro and came across many machine parts. “There were so many parts and colours that I came across and it just gave wings to my vivid imagination,” says the 58-year-old artist. From his collection, one of the most talked about part is his interpretation of Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ with e-waste.

“In Van Gogh’s painting, the basic element is a balanced brush stroke. I have used different watts of resistors in an electric register current and voltage. A register is a cylindrical component which comes in various colours,” he says, adding that he has been doing these kind of art works for the past eight years.  

While recycling and upcycling are the buzzwords these days, he feels that turning trash into art is way better than recycling. “The traditional form of recycling is to collect precious metals like copper, gold, etc, but for that you need a huge amount of e-waste. But by turning them into art, I am actually adding a value to it,” he explains. 
 
Artem Fusion at Sublime Art Gallery, UB City, will continue till March 10

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp