Under RPF's Op Nanhe Farishte, five child labourers, one teenage girl rescued from rail stations in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with the help of its child protection unit rescued a teenage girl and five child labourers from two stations in the Bengaluru division. 'Nanhe Farishte' was instrumental in the rescue efforts that took place on February 19 and 20.

The girl was rescued from her abductor at Yelankha railway station on Saturday when the RPF cops saw her in a frightened state along with an adult male. "Due to suspicion, we probed the duo. The girl revealed that she was a native of Bhilwara in Rajasthan. She was kidnapped and brought to Bengaluru nearly a month ago. She was kept locked up in a lodge all along," an RPF officer told The New Indian Express.

Her kidnapper was attempting to shift her to another city when the cops caught him redhanded.

A case had already been booked against him at Shankargarh police station at Bhilwara under Section 363 of IPC a month ago when the girl was reported missing. A team of cops from Rajasthan is on the way to Bengaluru to arrest him, the cop added.

On Friday, (Feb 19), four minor boys from Bihar who were forced into child labour managed to escape and reach KSR railway station. Another minor boy, a native of Tripura, who was also brought here to be forced into child labour, managed to reach the KSR station. They were all spotted by the RPF team and rescued.

The 'Nanhe Farishte' unit has so far rescued 3012 children from railway stations and trains since its inception in July 2018. The much-awarded unit is headed by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Bengaluru, Debashmita Chattophadhyay Banerjee.