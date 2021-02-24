STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 more test Covid positive at apartment complex

Ten more people, including four senior citizens, in the apartment complex in Bellandur ward in Mahadevapura zone have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.  

Published: 24th February 2021 07:15 AM

COVID testing

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten more people, including four senior citizens, in the apartment complex in Bellandur ward in Mahadevapura zone have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.  This takes the total number of people who tested positive to 20. Now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is conducting testing for everyone in the apartment complex.  On Monday, the civic body had collected samples of 501 people. From February 15 to 22, ten people individually tested at various labs and were found to be positive. 

BBMP (Mahadevapura zone) Joint Commissioner Venkatachalapathi said that so far, all those tested positive are in home isolation, except one, who has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. 
A close watch is being kept on all those who tested positive. Based on their condition, a decision will be taken whether to shift them to hospitals or to allow them to be in home isolation, he said. 

The area has been declared a containment zone and public utility spaces in the apartment complex like gym, common area, garden and so on have been closed down. BBMP officials said that on Monday and Tuesday, samples of 1,055 people were taken, which include apartment dwellers, house keeping staff, security and domestic help. 

