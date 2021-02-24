STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lessons from first Covid wave should help now: Experts

He also felt that Karnataka needs to learn from lessons of the first wave.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

COVID-19 testing being carried out. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Kerala and Maharashtra continue to contribute majorly to the Covid-19 cases in the country, their method of preventing widespread transmission has been appreciated by Karnataka’s public health experts who say that it is now time for Karnataka to strengthen containment measures for low-flat, and not a devastating, second wave.

“In 2020, Maharashtra and Kerala had first phase of outbreaks followed by other states. In 2021, it is encouraging to see how the two states are making efforts to prevent widespread transmission,” Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and public health expert, said.

He also felt that Karnataka needs to learn from lessons of the first wave. “Instead of addressing important, but active containment efforts, the tendency is to push often passive mitigation measures such as lockdowns, seal downs and curfews. At this stage, lockdowns might be necessary only if the health system cannot manage a high load of severe cases,” he explained.

According to health experts, it is not enough to only track the daily cases but the State Government should also supplement it with sero and genomic surveillance. “An increase in sero-surverys and genomic surveys has to happen. This can ensure that we get to know how the virus is behaving and also if the virus has mutated,” said Dr Nagaraja C, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

Public health experts also claim that event-based surveillance should be strengthened to capture information from all forms of media across all relevant sectors to complement conventional public health surveillance efforts. Taking to Twitter Dr Babu said, “Following are imperative at primary health centres: Testing available; Notification within 24 hours; Quick Contact tracing; report both active and zero cases; vulnerable population assessment should also be done,” he said.

Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Fortis Hospitals said, “The Union Government should empower all private centres to rapidly vaccinate the entire population, plan beds in ICUs in advance, reinform and re-publish standard treatment guidelines. It’s alright if the second peak doesn’t happen, but the state should not be caught unprepared.”

Dr Manjunath CN, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research Institute, agreed that any kind of super-spreader events like religious, political, educational protests, rallies should now be avoided. 

“The focus should be on detecting cases and clusters in the community. Sentinel surveillance should be strengthened further. In 2020, states with better ILI/SARI surveillance by following syndromic surveillance could detect and thwart the epidemic earlier with lower fatalities. The number of Covid-19 deaths should also be reported daily and reviewed regularly at different levels,” Dr Babu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp