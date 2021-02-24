Pet, set, go

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Have your weekend plans always depended on finding a space for your pet or finding a good Samaritan who can babysit your furry friend? Fret not, now you can plan on enjoying fresh brews in the company of your pets. Many restaurants are turning pet-friendly after seeing a rise in demand from owners who look for places which allow their furry friends to join in celebrations.

Feb. 7 was a big day for Payel Bhattacharjee. Her four pups of Maltese breed – Bumble, Rony, Fluffy and Sugar (ladu) – were turning one and she didn’t want to compromise on the celebration in any way. “I started researching to find a place that would allow us to throw a party for pets. We wanted to host 10 other pet guests,” says Bhattacharjee, adding that to her surprise, she got quite a few options but chose Geist Brew Factory which suited her requirements the best. For the retailing industry professional, her ‘doggos’ are nothing less than family, so her first preference while looking for any kind of outing is some place that has amenities that are suitable for her ‘babies’.

Drona Shree, operational head of Geist Brew Factory - Restaurant & Beer Garden, says they get multiple queries from those wanting to bring their dogs and cats along. It’s nothing short than a pet fest at the space on Old Madras Road over the weekend. Pet parents don’t mind showing off their little ones, while the furry cuties clearly enjoy the attention.

“Weekends are usually crowded with pets. In fact we get more enquiries from those with pets. Sometimes it’s a good feeling to see little ones having a good time too,” says Shree, adding that they mostly see pet dogs but sometimes people do carry cats in their carriers. Does it upset those who keep a distance from animals? Shree says “People are eventually fine because the vibe of the place is such and owners also make sure others are not disturbed.”

In a latest addition, Brik Oven, Indiranagar, recently opened their doors to four-legged furries. Sreeram Anvesh, co-owner of the franchise, says the lockdown has been a game changer in many ways. “People spent a lot of time with their pets and of course, there’s a stronger sense of attachment. Now, when things are opening up, they want pets to also have good time for themselves,” says Anvesh, adding that they decided to permit this in the Indiranagar branch owing to its provision of outdoor seating.

Nevermind, a bar in Indiranagar, is also open to welcoming pets from the first week of March. “Post lockdown, we started getting queries about the reservation based on if we are pet friendly. Of course we understand that many owners would feel guilty for leaving their pet behind after the lockdown lifted,” says Shylesh Jain, partner, Nevermind. Pet owners can also await bar and kitchen Gawky Goose’s decision of welcoming pets soon too.