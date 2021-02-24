STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will take middle path on school fee issue: Suresh Kumar

He had even approached the labour minister for food kits, but that too did not work out. 

Published: 24th February 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Suresh Kumar addresses protesters | Express

Education Minister Suresh Kumar addresses protesters | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Associations of parents and schools will be involved in discussions on the tuition fee cut, and a “middle path” will be arrived at, Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.The minister visited the protesters at Freedom Park and accepted their memorandum. He assured them that their demands - which include a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for interest-free loans for schools - would be looked into.

He said that several attempts were made to provide a financial package for teaching and non-teaching staff, and that he had spoken to the finance department and appealed to the government workers’ association, requesting them to donate two days’ salary, but in vain. He had even approached the labour minister for food kits, but that too did not work out. 

“However, we will try to find a way to help staff of private schools,” he said.He said safety norms in private schools were introduced based on Supreme Court orders in the wake of the Kumbakonam school tragedy where 92 children burnt to death. The compliance process will be online to make it transparent and corruption-free, and a meeting with the fire and public works departments will be held in two days to simplify the process, he said.

The government is putting in effort to resume classes 1-5 and is in talks with the health department he added. A ‘File Disposal Movement’ will be initiated on March 1 to ensure that files are not pending for more than a day without legitimate reason.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Kumar Protest private school teachers
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp