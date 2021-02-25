Hurdle removed, students, teachers now have path to school

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students and teachers of the Government Primary School in Vignana Nagar near K R Puram now need not have to jump over a compound wall to enter the premises. After The New Indian Express highlighted their woes (Hop, skip and jump takes new meaning at this school), on Wednesday, Revenue Department officials, led by Tahsildhar Ajith Rai, inspected the spot and demolished a portion of the wall to allow the students and teachers reach the school without any hurdle.

The compound was constructed in February first week by the owner of a private piece of adjacent land, blocking access to the school. According to official sources, this is a temporary measure till they get the encroachment on a storm water drain on other side of the school cleared. “We will rectify the other side later so that in the coming days midday meal vans can enter school premises “ the sources said.

The school has been constructed on 0.75 acres of government land and there are two teachers and about 48 students studying there. Ministers Suresh Kumar and Byrathi Basavaraju are expected to visit the school on Thursday. Byrathi Basavaraju, who is also K R Puram MLA, confirmed that the hurdle has been cleared. “We will not allow any inconvenience to children or teachers. The New Indian Express also highlighted about power connection issue which will be rectified soon,’’ he added.