On a chill pill

Monika Monalisa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are new to Bengaluru, you will often hear the word ‘aaraama’ being used when people meet each other. The word has even inspired Vighnesh Shivanand, aka Brodha V’s latest single. The song, called Aaraam, has hip hop beats and lounge rhythms and was released on Feb. 18 on YouTube. So far, it has reached over 3.1 lakh views.

“I consider being calm my superpower. No matter how many hurdles, being calm helps me think straight and overcome them effectively. The song is about relaxing and not giving into pressure or letting it take over life,” says Brodha V. The musician even goes on to dub it a “Bangalore song”. “Bangalore is known to be laid-back and relaxed,” he opines.

Having come up with foot tapping numbers like Vainko (in collaboration with popular city-based YouTubers Jordindian) and Flex earlier, Brodha V says he was sure that the song’s hook - ‘Aaraam’ – would play in loop in people’s minds. “It’s a word we use in everyday conversation. Even before recording the song, if I greeted anyone with ‘aaraama’, they instinctively said it back,” says Brodha V, who is known for blending Carnatic music with rap.

Apart from his catchy tune, his songs are accompanied with some groovy videos and his latest is no exception. The song is in Kannada and Brodha V hopes it will help make the Kannada rap scene more popular. “It’s about taking pride in being yourself, and being true to who you are and what you do. I want my song to reach all audiences regardless of age, gender or language,” he says.