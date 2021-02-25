STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staying safe against kidney stones

Kidney stones are a common lifestyle disease.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Z Shakir Tabrez 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidney stones are a common lifestyle disease. People who have had  it in the past are likely to have them again. Kidney stones are caused when calcium is combined with oxalate and is concentrated in the urine over a period of time to form crystals, and the crystals grow in size. If the stone gets stuck in the path and blocks urine flow, it causes pain. 

Common causes
Although kidney stones are a lifestyle disease, there can be other reasons for their formation. Some of these are when someone is suffering from a condition that makes the urine store high levels of cystine, oxalate, uric acid or calcium, or are on prescribed medicines, like calcium-based antacids. The other reason could also be polycystic kidney disease or other kidney related issues, as such conditions cause fluctuations in the bowel movement. Make these lifestyle changes to prevent kidney stones:

Drink plenty of fluids:  Liquids aid in removing excess minerals out of the body. If there is no sufficient intake of water, it causes minerals to build in the kidneys, leading to stones. Drink at least two litres of fluids a day. 

Limit sodium intake: A high-salt diet will increase risk of kidney stones, as it increases the level of sodium in the urine and prevents calcium from being reabsorbed from the urine to the blood. This leads to high urine calcium, which may result in kidney stones. Avoid processed foods and include a lot of vegetables might help. 

Reduce meat consumption: Meats are acidic and raise uric acid levels. High levels of uric acid combines with calcium oxalate to form kidney stones. Limit the intake of meat and dairy.
Consume calcium and oxalate rich food: By including foods like spinach, the risk of kidney stones can be lowered. When the food contains both sufficient levels of calcium and oxalate, they mix together in the intestines, preventing kidney stones.

Limiting caffeine or aerated drinks: They increase your metabolism and causes dehydration, which leads to stones. Aerated drinks are highly sweetened, which could also lead to the same.

Balanced diet: An 
adequate amount of protein will lower risk of kidney stones. But it is also advised to consume plant-based 
protein rather than animal-based and avoid following any crash diet. 
(The author is senior consultant - urology at Apollo Spectra Hospital Koramangala)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp