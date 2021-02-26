After nearly 20 years, deer ‘spotted’ in Varthur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Varthur were pleasantly surprised to find a new guest in their village on Thursday morning. A spotted deer had made its way from the forest area nearby into the vicinity, and department officials said it was the first time in around 20 years that the herbivore was spotted here. The animal was slightly injured and scared. It had strayed into a house, whose owner locked it in the washroom to protect it from stray dogs.

The deer may have strayed out of the forest patch accidentally. It looked petrified. It was caught, neatly tied up and given first aid at the nearest primary health centre,” a local said.The animal was later released in the nearest conducive habitat, confirmed Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, S S Ravishankar.

With this, the forest department officials are also pressing the State Government not to meddle with the existing reserve and minor forest patches in and around Bengaluru, so that the small herds of wildlife residing here are not disturbed. They also urged the city corporation to control the stray dog menace, which is only adding to more conflict.