Students happy, KR Puram school to get road soon

Students and teachers of the Government Primary School at Vignananagar in KR Puram are beaming with joy.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:05 AM

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited the government school and assured the staffers of a permanent solution, inBengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students and teachers of the Government Primary School at Vignananagar in KR Puram are beaming with joy. For, soon, they will get a road that connects the school and the main road. Meanwhile, a temporary path has been created for them.

After The New Indian Express highlighted their woes (Hop, skip and jump takes new meaning at this school) on Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar who visited the school on Thursday, assured the teachers and students that the road would come up within one month.

He said that he learnt about their plight after reading the The New Indian Express report. On Wednesday, the Minister and KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraju directed the Tahsildar to create a temporary path by breaking a portion of the compound wall.As for the permanent solution, the minister said, “We have spoken to the private builder who owns land next to the school.

The owner has agreed to develop a road under Corporate Social Responsibility within one month. Till then, children and teachers can use the temporary way. We have told the police and others concerned not to create any hurdles for them.”The school, built on 0.75 acres of government land, has two teachers and about 48 students. 

Comments

