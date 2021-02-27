STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mercury rises, IMD forecasts extreme dry weather

The mercury level in Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka is on the rise.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mercury level in Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka is on the rise. But there is no respite as it will continue to be an extremely dry weather for the next few days, which will be followed by thundershowers, says the weatherman. After the sudden and unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm last week, Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka have been experiencing a gradual rise in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures for some days. According to IMD-Bengaluru, the maximum temperature at 8.30 am on Friday was 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 18.7 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 pm, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 34.1° and 18.4° Celsius. IMD-Bengaluru director-incharge Geeta Agnihotri said the weather is extremely dry at the moment and a forecast of gradual rise in temperature for the next five days has been issued.

“After this, due to the formation of a system over south west Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of rain. The forecast issued is of a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius for the next five days,” she added.

IMD-Bengaluru director-incharge C S Patil said it is the onset of summer and with the gradual rise in temperatures, the pre-monsoon showers will also be early. Citizens are feeling the heat because there is no moisture in the air and the minimum temperature is rising.

The formation of fog will also gradually come down. In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature could go up to 37 degrees Celsius, while in Kalaburagi and other parts of North Karnataka, it could be above 40 degrees Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD bengaluru Dry weather
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp