Mercury rises, IMD forecasts extreme dry weather

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mercury level in Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka is on the rise. But there is no respite as it will continue to be an extremely dry weather for the next few days, which will be followed by thundershowers, says the weatherman. After the sudden and unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm last week, Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka have been experiencing a gradual rise in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures for some days. According to IMD-Bengaluru, the maximum temperature at 8.30 am on Friday was 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 18.7 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 pm, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 34.1° and 18.4° Celsius. IMD-Bengaluru director-incharge Geeta Agnihotri said the weather is extremely dry at the moment and a forecast of gradual rise in temperature for the next five days has been issued.

“After this, due to the formation of a system over south west Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of rain. The forecast issued is of a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius for the next five days,” she added.

IMD-Bengaluru director-incharge C S Patil said it is the onset of summer and with the gradual rise in temperatures, the pre-monsoon showers will also be early. Citizens are feeling the heat because there is no moisture in the air and the minimum temperature is rising.

The formation of fog will also gradually come down. In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature could go up to 37 degrees Celsius, while in Kalaburagi and other parts of North Karnataka, it could be above 40 degrees Celsius.