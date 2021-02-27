STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raising a toast to Indian cuisine

Whether you prefer the bold taste of whiskey, the sweeter notes of bourbon, or the smooth finish of gin, we’ve got the right pairing for it when it comes to Indian food.

Published: 27th February 2021

By Janin Kannoth
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you prefer the bold taste of whiskey, the sweeter notes of bourbon, or the smooth finish of gin, we’ve got the right pairing for it when it comes to Indian food. The best part about Indian cuisine is that it’s so varied, it lends itself to a multitude of spirits. While people often assume beer or wine is the best companion to any kind of Indian food (and with good reason – a chilled drink and some spicy biryani, anyone?), the truth is that there are far more suitable pairings than we realise. Curious to know more? Here are my quick tips: 

The classic single malts pair very well with more delicate Indian starters like malai kebabs and daki ke kebabs. Peated whiskey, on the other hand, complements more robust flavours, like chargrilled and barbequed tandoori food.  Single malt oak sometimes contains spices like cinnamon or honey, which also lend themselves beautifully to more mild dishes. 

Thanks to its bold flavour profile, dark rum is a match made in heaven with similarly spicy Indian curries. Whether it’s a chicken vindaloo or a paneer tikka masala, there’s nothing quite like washing it down with some spiced rum – or a sweeter version when required. Pairing gin with aromatic and mildly spiced coastal Indian dishes is always a good bet. Serve a traditional gassi dish alongside a gin-based cocktail, and you’ve got yourself a winner. 

White meat – seafood and poultry – goes beautifully alongside vodka. Red meat, on the other hand, pairs well with good highland blended scotches. Bourbon, which has slightly sweet notes, is always a good companion for Indian desserts. Pair a creamy kulfi with a shot of bourbon - or a tart bourbon cocktail - and you just can’t go wrong. More and more menus across the country are seeing the addition of bourbon in their desserts as well. You can see the same happening with rum too, with variations having toffee, caramel, and other similar spices. 

Overall, white spirits are always a good bet when it comes to Indian cuisine because they tend to be mild 
and don’t have a dominant flavor. In turn, they help highlight the predominant spice in the dish, so you can’t really go wrong.(The author is the resident mixologist and beverage manager at URU Brewpark)

