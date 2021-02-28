STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Make in India’ lion now looks over Bengaluru

The lion sculpture is placed on a secondary kinetic platform which rotates at a steady pace, offering an all-round view of the sculpture.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:15 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa unveiled the ‘Make in India’ logo at Windsor Manor Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the beautification of Bengaluru and to mark Atmanirbhar Bharath, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday unveiled a statue of the ‘Make In India’ logo at Windsor Manor Circle. Soon after the statue of the lion was unveiled, many citizens gathered to catch a glimpse and click photographs of the emblem. 

Even on Friday, when the work and trials were on until after sunset in a well-lit ambience and water fountains, many took photographs of the piece, said to be first of its kind in the state. The statue has been created by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a traffic island. The lion sculpture is placed on a secondary kinetic platform which rotates at a steady pace, offering an all-round view of the sculpture.

The elliptical base is cladded with a distinctive material, known as weathering steel, which is a ‘living material’ whose surface colour and texture naturally materialises upon exposure to the atmosphere. The lion statue is 22 feet in length, 10 feet in height and four feet in width and weighs 1,000 kg. The cost of the statue is Rs 7 lakh and the overall cost of the project is Rs 1 crore. 

BBMP officials said that the new design of Windsor Manor Circle is envisaged as a transformation of its image for public place of purpose while retaining its soul as a green island. Adding to its utility of functioning as a traffic island, the intention is to bring value to it by making it a node in the cityscape which induces visual communication.

