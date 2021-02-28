STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

May the best book shelf win!

At its heart, Ex Libris is a worker-placement game every round, you’ll send your assistants out to various locations to carry out the actions they allow.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s easy enough to describe what a game has you do, but it’s often easier to describe the thematic nature of a game by referencing something else other games, books, movies, what have you. For example, I could tell you that Ex Libris is a game for 1-4 players who are all competing to build the best book collection so that they will be awarded the title of Chief Librarian of a town set in a fantasy realm. Or I could just tell you that you and your friends are going head-to-head in order to become the new head librarian of the Hogwarts Library (or the new Librarian of Unseen University, for the Pratchett fans out there), and you’ve immediately got a sense of what Ex Libris feels like to play.

At its heart, Ex Libris is a worker-placement game every round, you’ll send your assistants out to various locations to carry out the actions they allow. Just about every action you can do can be boiled down to two things drawing more cards and shelving cards into your library. You see, every player is going to have a hand of cards that represents sections of a bookshelf, each with multiple categories in various categories on them — your task is to shelve those cards (in an organised manner, of course) so that your hopefully well-stocked library will score you lots of points come the final reckoning.

Of course, there are lots of hurdles between you and glory. The most prominent one is that you can’t just fill up your shelves willy-nilly the book cards you add to your library must be sorted alphabetically (and numerically within an alphabetical category!) or else you’ll have to flip them face-down and they’ll score nothing for you.  You’ll also be judged by the structural stability of your library, as well as the variety of genres that you manage to collect. Muddying the waters, however, is the fact that every game will have one genre that is prominent and one that is banned.

Whoever collects the most books in the prominent category can stand to score a truckload of points, but banned books are going to bring your score right back down. Ex Libris is the gaming equivalent of bubble wrap, or comfort food; it’s just satisfying. Slotting in the perfect card that finishes a row of your shelf and gives you the lead in the race for category majority? That feels great! And these moments aren’t few and far between, they come along all the time. As a lover of books, I was always predisposed to like this game but I wasn’t expecting to adore it as much as I do.

I’ve barely scratched the surface here. I haven’t told you about how one of your assistants is a special assistant who gives you a special power — you might have a ghost who can haunt other players, a wizard who can use magic to rearrange your bookshelves on the fly, or a literal bookworm. I haven’t spoken about how wonderful it is that each and every book on each and every card has a unique name that’s usually either a groan-inducing pun or laugh-out-loud funny or both. Truth is, there isn’t enough space here to do Ex Libris justice but, if the thought of an entire game devoted to building the perfect library made you go weak at the knees, you don’t need me to say any more.

What’s New?

Atheneum: Mystic Library
One magical library-sorting game clearly wasn’t enough for Renegade Game Studios because they put out Atheneum last year. Although there’s a definite family resemblance, Atheneum is much more of a spatial puzzle as you try to stack your books just so.

Red Rising
Among news about new releases, Stonemaier Games’ announcement about a card game based on Pierce Brown’s Red Rising sci-fi series was definitely up there. It looks to be heavily inspired by Fantasy Realms; so this is one to watch.

Great Western Trail
This is considered to be Alexander Pfister’s magnum opus, but it’s never been a looker. That will soon change, because it’s not only getting a swanky new 2nd Edition, but it’s also getting a pair of spiritual sequels that move the action to South America and New Zealand.

Arjun Sukumaran
(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp