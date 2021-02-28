STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valheim: A land of opportunity

A valkyrie throws me onto the centre of a stone circle. I name my warrior ‘Quofles’ (to intimidate enemies) and strike up a conversation with Hugin the raven.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:22 PM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears that videogame developers are onto us. They have discovered our interest in Nordic mythology themes, and noted that references to ‘Odin’ would mean greater concurrent gameplay. This week, I played Valheim. The game is still in Early Access. 

Valheim yields to my unspoken request. The environment is filled with icons that propel me forward. Conversation is redundant. I am a lone human in new land. Quofles (me) realises that she needs to innovate to survive. The map is undiscovered, and the forests hold dangerous creatures. Warrior need rock, wood, and berry. Sometimes, warrior fight.

But the creatures are initially easy to deal with, and they give her craftable items. She makes a torch that keeps her warm. Hugin flies towards her, but as Quofles is a non-conversational warrior, she pretends to listen till he flies away.

The comforting music and the picturesque environment aside, there is one other reason I play Valheim. The game is omniscient. A thought would pop into my head, like, ‘It would be nice to have mushrooms now’. And then, mushrooms appear. Life in Valhalla was infinitely better than real life. However, the moment I reached this conclusion, the game ceased to meet my expectations.

I was hoping for a PS5 to manifest in front of Quofles, which did not happen. The game also did not allow the warrior to nap during the daylight hours.Although I played solo, I now look forward to a future where I can take my friends on my freshly crafted longboat and find bosses that we will destroy together. I sacrifice all 32 out of 32 of my inventory spaces to rate this game, where I will create many server universes on. TO VALHALLA!

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

