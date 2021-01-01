Large turnout expected in schools on Friday

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has received requests to reopen schools for grades other than Class 10 and 12, but a decision on this will be taken based on feedback from classes that will reopen on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.Meanwhile, schools are finding ways to deal with the micromanagement that comes with a new set of rules. State board schools are trying to crunch the entire syllabus into the 120-plus days of classes they are expected to hold before Board exams. Teachers are excited to have students back, said members of the teaching community, especially as online classes have been ineffective.

President of Karnataka State High School Association, H K Manjunath told TNIE that 70% attendance is expected, after parents of aided and government schools expressed a positive attitude.Thimmaiah Purle, President of the Karnataka State Pre-university College Lecturers’ Association, said teachers had faced similar protocol during II PUC examination.

Accommodating all students in different batches will be a challenge, Purle said, as several schools have an average of 300 students in a II PUC classroom. Mansoor Ali Khan, general secretary, Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association said consent was sought from parents and 35% are okay with children coming to school. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools said teachers were hesitant to get tested for fear of contracting the virus.

Bus pass

BMTC has permitted SSLC and II PUC students to travel to schools and colleges using their previous student bus pass and current year fee receipt or ID in ordinary service buses. Students can apply for new passes online (BMTC or Seva Sindhu portal) and collect passes from Bangalore One centres.