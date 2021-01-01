Train from Bengaluru to Talguppa derails, no injuries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passenger train heading from KSR Bengaluru to Talaguppa derailed midway on Thursday night while passing between Kumsi and Anandapuram railway stations in Shivamogga district.

There were no casualties or injuries and all passengers were shifted to Talguppa by KSRTC buses.

The incident took place after two wheels of SBC-Talaguppa Special (Train no 06529) went off the tracks at 8.24 pm.

Explaining what went wrong, the official said, "One pair of wheels of the loco derailed at an alignment of 8 degrees curve with the Check Rail."

A subsequent train in the direction between Talaguppa and Mysuru Junction (Train no.06228) has been cancelled after it reached Anandapuram at 9.09 pm, the official said. An official new year party at the Mysuru Division was cancelled as officials rushed to the control room and spot to manage the situation.