From Monday, you can take train to Bengaluru airport from KSR station

Rail Board gives nod on Friday; three new services to be added; ride to cost `10 to `15

The KIA halt station at Devanahalli | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Monday (January 4), three new pairs of trains will operate between railway stations in Bengaluru and the newly built Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli (KiAD) halt station. The first train will make its trip at 4.45 am from KSR railway station and reach KiAD at 5.50 am. With tickets for a one-way trip priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15, the move will bring huge relief to air passengers who pay a huge sum to reach the airport by taxis or Vayu Vajra buses.

The Railway Board on Friday approved three new Diesel electric Multiple Unit trains for this station, said Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway Zone, e Vijaya. Two of the trains will run from KSR railway station to Devanahalli while one will run from Yelahanka to Devanahalli. The first train will depart towards the airport from KSR at 4.45 am and the last train at 9 pm.

From Yelahanka, a DeMU will depart at 7 am. in the return direction, the trains will depart from KiA at 6.15 am to Yelahanka, 7.45 am to KSR and 10.30 pm to Bengaluru Cantonment. Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma also tweeted that two pairs of existing trains running between Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet via Kolar and Chikballapur as well as its return route from Bangarpet to Yesvantpur via Kolar will have stoppages at the KiAD station.

Another pair from Bengaluru Cantonment to Bangarpet, which will return from Bangarpet to Yesvantpur, will also be given stoppages at KiAD from Monday. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A n Krishna Reddy confirmed these stoppages. All the five pairs, including two existing trains, will operate on all days except Sundays. The last-mile connectivity from the halt station to the airport is still unclear. The BMTC was initially supposed to provide shuttle services.

More raiL Links to airport

Train no 06285 starts at 4.45 am from KSR and reaches KIAD halt at 5.50 am. Train no. 06286 starts at 10.30 pm, reaches KIAD at 10.37 pm, Cantonment at 11.35 pm and terminates at City at 11.55 pm.

Train no 06283 starts at 9 pm from KSR, reaches KIA Halt at 10.05 pm. No 06284 starts from Devanahalli at 7.45 am, stops at KIA at 7.50 am and terminates at Bengaluru Cantonment at 8.50 am.

Train no 06283 starts at 9 pm from KSR, reaches KIA Halt at 10.05 pm. No 06284 starts from Devanahalli at 7.45 am, stops at KIA at 7.50 am and terminates at Bengaluru Cantonment at 8.50 am.

Train no. 06279 starts at Yesvantpur at 8.30 am and stops at KIADB 9.16 am. It starts at 4 pm from Bangapet, stops at KIA Halt at 6.42 pm and terminates at KSR at 8.20 pm.

Train no. 06269 starts at Cantonment and stops at KIA at 6.50 pm. Train no. 06270 starts at Yesvantpur at 5.30 am, stops at KIA at 8.21 am and terminates at Yesvantpur at 9.25 am.

