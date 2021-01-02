Plant-based diets to be the trend

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health will remain in focus, and sustainable food choices will rule the roost while the restaurant industry will disrupt conventional business models. Plant-based diets will trend this year, perfect to ward off infection. While plant intake in India is centuries-old, companies such as Vegolution plan to offer plant-derived, protein-forward, ready-to-eat and cook products. Think, faux meat patties, plant-based cheeses, veg seafood, vegan jerky bites and mock seitan. Beyond remedial gulps of kadhas and kashayams, 2021 will see nutritious herbs, spices and veggies sauteed, grilled, pickled and cooked

in all-day meal recipes ensuring daily dose of vitamins.

Fermented foods which aid digestion and boost weight-loss will gain a broader acceptance. Watch out for Bengaluru-based Kobo Fermentary, Mountain Bee Kombucha, Mossant Fermentary, Sour House and Sattva Fermentary with their tempeh, natto, kefir, sauerkraut, miso and kimchi. Extended work/ study-from-home hours made snacking the best fillers between virtual calls, and 2021 will see us munching chips, chaats, sweets, samosas and chai from Samosa Party, Street Box and Plus 91.

On the beverage front, botanical-rich gin will forge new grounds, and freshly-brewed craft beer will be available as takeaway in growlers. Coffee drinkers will herald the oncoming of coffee micro-lots, produced with the same finesse as wines, by Maverick & Farmer, KC Roasters, Classic Coffees, Black Baza Coffee and Coffee Mechanics.

The market share of cloud kitchens will soar from 13 per cent to 30 per cent this year, as per a Dineout report, which adds that F&B takeaway and delivery will grow by 15 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively. The home-chef universe will grow exponentially, and as a result of the burgeoning delivery space, environment-friendly food packaging will see innovative products.(The author is a city -based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)

