BBMP drops plans to name roads after Muslim leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a section of BJP MPs and the general public voiced their opposition to naming 11 roads in Padarayanpura, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the State Government recommending that the proposal to name roads in the ward after social workers and leaders belonging to a minority community be dropped.

The BBMP, at an official meeting in September, decided to name the roads in Ward 135 after personalities belonging to the minority community.

In an official letter dated December 31, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad cited objections from a section of citizens, including Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, among others, while recommending that the proposal be dropped.

Surya had tweeted on December 31, “After the public uproar over proposed naming of certain roads in a few Muslim dominated Bangalore after only Muslim names, BBMP has dropped the idea (sic).”