STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Circle of change 

Meet Kavya Achuth who takes over as the first woman secretary of Samudaya Bengaluru, a 45-year-old theatre movement in Karnataka known for its  socially-relevant street plays 

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Theatre is a medium of change, and Kavya Achuth couldn’t agree more. The first woman to be elected as secretary of Samudaya Bengaluru in the organisation’s 45-year history, Achuth says, “Women have previously held posts in Samudaya, and have built it as an organisation more than a theatre group. We have pledged to break the gender barriers in the society.” According to the 33-year-old, Samudaya is a space where women have always been treated equal to men.

Kavya Achuth

“Women here are sensitised about gender equality. And we have been responding to any harassment towards women in an artistic manner,” she says, citing the staging of many plays about violence against women. “There are people who ask us why we are into theatre, and tell us we need to return home before it gets dark. We have answered them, rather educated them, politely. But it is a challenge too as we are often questioned about our integrity,” adds the content writer whose real interest lies in theatre. 

Achuth grew up in a theatre-loving family, and acted in plays as a child artiste. Her parents’ involvement in cultural and social movements of Karnataka influenced her from an early age. She has been a part of Samudaya, the theatre movement that fought the Emergency in the ’70s  through cultural activities such as street plays and jathas, since childhood.

“We’ve learnt to view society through a subalterns eye from an early age through discussions, etc. Theatre is a powerful media to reach a commoner,” she says. The organisation has a history of playing a role in progressive movements, especially farmers’ struggles. “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward its legacy. We are now facing an unannounced emergency all over India.

From the corporate sector to the labourers, everybody is in trouble. Farmers are taking to streets. The government is destroying public institutions,” says Achuth. They now plan to stage street plays to talk about various laws, including the food bill, in front of the grain godown in Maluru sometime in February. “We want to create cultural resistance on current issues. I also aim to include more women and sexual minorities in our team,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp