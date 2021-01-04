Earth work at Bengaluru school throws up 700-800 year old stone antique

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Construction work at the precincts of the 150-year-old Vani Vilas Girls High School, Kalasipalya, has caused school authorities to chance upon what may be a 700-800 year old temple artefact.

An incomplete panel of a Shiva-Parvathi was found buried under the loose soil when the premises was being dug to build two classrooms.

The artefact was found a month ago, and was washed on Sunday which revealed the panel. It created a buzz on both the mainstream and social media.

Dr R Gopal, Director (Archaeology), Department Of Archaeology, Museums And Heritage, Karnataka Exhibition Complex, told The New Indian Express that the panel looked like a part of the nearby Jalakanteshwara temple which was 700-800 years old .

The panel with Shiva and Parvathi on Nandi looks like an incomplete one, he said.

A preliminary investigation was done at the site and a pond (Kalyani) was expected to be found closeby. However, that was not the case, said Dr Gopal.

The decision to shift the artefacts to the museum will be taken in a few days. The principal of Vani Vilas College, Padmavathi, told TNIE that Rs 55 lakh worth works were on for the two classrooms.

But now it has stopped after the news about the artefact came to light, she said. Satish, the contractor, said the artefact was found in the loose soil that was dug up for building the classrooms.

Due to the soil, building the classrooms became unviable and hence it was decided to close the excavated site, he said.

Pictures of stone-based Firangis (cannon balls) that were said to be excavated from the same site also made rounds on social media. However Satish denied finding any of them at the location.

Sources said that a group of 100 came to the institute and began protesting on Sunday morning demanding that the site be kept open.

The protesters who also included trustees of the institute want the Muzrai department to be involved. If the pit is kept open, it may put unsuspecting visitors at risk, said a source.