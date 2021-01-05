STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress seeks 50% relief in property tax

The Congress held a protest on Monday against the various fees and cesses of the state government and the tax policy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).  

Published: 05th January 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader D K Shivakumar at a rally on his arrival in Bengaluru I Shriram BN

Congress leader D K Shivakumar at a rally on his arrival in Bengaluru I Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress held a protest on Monday against the various fees and cesses of the state government and the tax policy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Led by State party president D K Shivakumar, former general secretary B K Hariprasad, former minister R Ramalinga Reddy, MLA Soumya Reddy and others, the party members marched from the Mysuru Bank Circle to the BBMP headquarters, asking for 50 per cent relief in property tax due to the hardships that the people are facing in these Covid times.

They also demanded that the government withdraw its proposal to collect Rs 200 from each house for garbage collection and roll back the road transport cess of 2 per cent.The Congress urged the government to release Rs 3,000 crore that the government owes to contractors and which has not been paid for the past 24 months. They claimed that the building construction fee, which was three times higher compared to other cities, should also be withdrawn.

The leaders said that instead of burdening the people with taxes, the government should give financial assistance, especially to those who have lost a family member due to Covid-19 and even support those who had become invalids due to the pandemic. The government should order an inquiry into irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment, sanitizers and masks, they demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress property tax BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp