STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fighting fear with a dose of travel

No doubt, there were millions like us, charting dreams and plans.

Published: 05th January 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Gulnaar Mirza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This time last year, when Wuhan’s true potential was still an unknown quantity, one of the most important decisions (in those days of innocence) before us was: Where do we holiday this year? 2020 was a unique year, it had rhyme and rhythm, it marked a new decade, and was meant to be celebrated. No doubt, there were millions like us, charting dreams and plans.

So after the New Year resolutions were shared, discussed and scoffed at, came the big question: Where? The la-di-dah lady, with upper crust pretensions, declared that she was done with domestic destinations and it had to be somewhere exotic, so please open up those purses. The young man, grappling with board exams, would poke his head out of his books with his two-bit too. 

It was a mission of sorts: we all put pen to paper, scanned websites and maps, checked out airlines and visa regulations, calculated and recalculated costs...Bali? Maldives? Food trail? History tour? Europe? Mediterranean cruise? Dubai Expo 2020? Even the shortlist was pretty long. 

But that was not to be. Our plans, which had barely made it to the drawing board, melted away. Travel seemed like a distant impossibility, the world was locked and barred, and if we could get our groceries, we were content. The best-laid plans of mice and men... But dreams are free, so are voyeuristic voyages, and they could do no harm. Those bitten by the travel bug will vouch that the travel itch can gnaw away at peace, and wanderlust demands it be sated. 

Were we going to allow the virus — that tiny bag of protein with strange protrusions, afraid of soap and heat — to get away with this murder of normality? No, sir. The logic being that sometime, somewhere, the virus is going to get everyone, the planning began again, though far less ambitious. And we were rewarded with a spectacular sunrise and an equally awe-inspiring sunset, both uplifting experiences -- as the sun rose with a warm golden glow, it brought hope; as it dipped, a brilliant orange, it set the sea on fire and promised to return. Both reinstated our faith that all would be well with the world again.

The first tentative venture was a friend’s farmhouse (we could be in control of our surroundings), the second to neighbouring Nandi Hills to catch the sunrise. Conservative elements warned that we were being foolhardy but we argued, who would spend a night up on a chilly hill in the middle of October? Our presumptions were upturned — there was a virtual traffic jam up on the hill and many more hardy fools like us!

That emboldened us into a Goa trip – bags all bundled in, armed with Fastag and Google Maps, we were ready to hit the country roads. Another surprise awaited us there, resorts and hotels were packed and it seemed that anyone and everyone was out on the beaches. Fear had long been abandoned, and the ‘work from anywhere, study from anywhere’ gypsy trend had only served to boost tourism. Ditto on Malpe beach.  All going to prove that nothing can suppress the human spirit. It’s unstoppable: throw lemons and it will probably lounge on the beach and sip lemonade. Little wonder that the virus is on the retreat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp