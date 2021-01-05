Fling with strings: Bengaluru music enthusiasts pick up ukulele in pandemic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say music has the power to heal, so it comes as no surprise that many took to playing an instrument in these strange times. But while guitar, drums and piano have always been popular picks, the ukulele seems to be slowly picking up pace, with enthusiasts looking for an easier instrument to learn.

​Besides a general rise in demand for guitars and other instruments, Kadence, a manufacturer of musical instruments, also noticed an increase in ukulele sales last year.

“Ukuleles, commonly referred to as a ‘chhota guitar’, have always been around but during the pandemic, it particularly became popular because everyone had more time to discover new things. We sold around 50,000 units in 2019. The number rose to over 1,50,000 in 2020,” says Siddhartha Jhunjhunwala, director and founder of Kadence.

This mini-looking instruments comprises just four nylon strings, whereas guitars typically have six (mostly made of steel and are hence harder on one’s fingers).

This seems to work well in its favour, says Rajeev Rajagopal, drummer for the band Thermal and a Quarter and founder of music school Taaqademy. “People view it as an entry point to learning the guitar. Ukuleles are easier to carry around as well but unlike the violin, it’s easier to play as well,” he explains. While the school saw 15-20 students enrolled in their ukulele classes in 2019, in 2020 40-50 students enrolled for the same, albeit online.

A similar rise in interest in ukuleles has been noticed in Trill Route Music Academy, according to co-founder and director Aarabhy Surendran. Besides being small and portable, ukuleles are also cuter in looks and warmer in sound, she finds.

“It’s more of an informal instrument from a student’s perspective. Unlike guitars, these don’t need a high initial investment. What would take you two months on a guitar, can take you 3-4 weeks on a ukulele, making it a good pick for a lighter hobby,” explains Surendran. Interestingly, the school has noticed that people are interested in learning this instrument alongside taking classes for vocals. “Here, the emphasis isn’t so much on the performance but on the folk and community element of the instrument, where people get together in small groups and jam together. This is perfect for an indoor hangout session during Covid times,” she says.

City-based musician Amit Das, who also conducts ukulele lessons, believes people now have more options to choose from too when it comes to buying the instrument.

“Two years ago, you wouldn’t find the same variety that we have today, where we have multiple brands making it easier for students to access the instrument,” he says. The instrument is more budget-friendly too. While a ukulele retails anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, a guitar would require a minimum of Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000.

“The minimum number of classes you’d need to learn the basics and play a few easy songs on a ukulele would be 12 but a guitar needs at least 20-30,” he adds. It’s not just youngsters picking up this instrument.

“The instrument became a favourite amongst celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Warren Buffet and others which made everyone develop an interest in it. Our customer base varies from youngsters, parents, professionals and even retired elder people looking to indulge in some musical activity,” adds Jhunjhunwala.

PRETTY PICTURE

The sound of a ukulele almost instantly paints a picture of serene Hawaiian beaches and grass skirts. The instrument is commonly believed to have been brought to Hawaii by Portuguese immigrants in the 1800s, and the name ‘ukulele’ roughly translates to ‘jumping flea’ in English.

Over the years, many musicians have adopted the instrument and even incorporated it into their songs. Some popular ones include Hey, Soul Sister by Train; Ram On by Paul McCartney;a cover of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love by Twenty One Pilots and more.