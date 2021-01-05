Museum of Memories: A storehouse of stories

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to create a virtual repository of untold stories of the heritage of women and queer identities, three young women are bringing alive contributions by those in the age group of 18-25 years.

​The Museum of Memories, a project undertaken by Charulatha Dasappa, writer and artist, Aakriti Chandervanshi, architect and photographer, and Mallika Dabke, a media professional, will comprise stories across mediums that are relevant to the intersection of heritage and gender.

“This intersection is at the core of this project, which invites contributors to examine personal memory and community histories that have simply been left out,” says Dasappa, about the project that took off thanks to a grant given by the British Council to Sandbox Collective.

he curators say they have been thinking about “how people in our age group” have increasingly been contemplating and exploring questions of identity and heritage.

“Especially in such volatile times, it seems important to find grounding in our roots, more so for women and gender and sexual minority groups, where much of our heritage has been left out of the historical canon,” says Dasappa (25). Of the contributions received, they will choose 10 that will be woven into a digital tapestry.

“It is interesting for us to think of how these objects and artworks might be showcased in a physical gallery, and then adapt that vision into a virtually accessible format using audio and visuals to build a narrative, and an evocative experience around each contribution,” she explains. The project will go live online in March. Contributors can send in an artwork, an object of personal sentimental value or a piece of literature or family folklore.

“There is no limitation on the form or medium of the submissions – it is the story of the piece that matters most to us,” says Dasappa, adding that the challenge lies in moving beyond urban settings.

“We have been trying to reach out farther across geographies, languages, and socioeconomic groups,” she says. The last date for submissions is Jan. 17.

Details on Sandbox Collective website.