STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cold fix

Here are five reasons that make winter in B’luru the best time to schedule a surgery

Published: 07th January 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a lot to consider while scheduling a surgical procedure, like the post surgical period and ideal conditions that would help in quick recovery. The effects of weather on surgical wound healing, overall health and how the human body responds to change in temperature, are the major factors to keep in mind. Winter can be harsh on your skin and might make certain medical conditions difficult but it can also be a great time to schedule a surgical procedure because of the various benefits it comes with.

Especially in cities like Bengaluru where winters are moderate, months of December, January and February are the most ideal time to schedule your surgery. Here are a few reasons why Bengaluru winter is the most ideal time to schedule surgeries: 
Surgical scars and wounds heal more quicklyDuring summer, surgical wounds are more likely to heal slower as compared to winter, because the overexposure to the sun’s rays affects the healing rate of surgical wounds and surgical sites. 

Better protection to post-surgical scars
In winter, we tend to keep our bodies warm by adding multiple layers of clothes. Similarly, this also works well for surgical incisions. The dressing done for the surgical wounds acts as insulation during winter without making us feel hot, thus providing better protection to the post-surgical scars. 

Reduction in disease-carrying organisms
Disease carrying organisms like mosquitos and flies can often breed on open and active wounds or surgical sites, which may lead to complications such as malaria, trypanosomiasis and bilharzia. In winter, these organisms tend to disappear due to cold winds and the chilly weather, which also hinders their breeding. 

Less chances of infection
In summer, the climate is so hot and humid that it can considerably increase the chances of infection of the surgical site. Incessant sweating in the summer causes the sogging of the surgical wound, resulting in infection. Some drugs that are prescribed for post surgical care can produce hot flashes and they cannot be used during summer. Hence, in winter these complications reduce considerably and accelerate the recovery period.

Winter can lower inflammation
The cold weather acts as a catalyst during the first two days after surgery because the cold can aid in relieving discomfort as well as in reducing swelling and bruising. The cold shrinks the blood vessels, some of which are incised during surgery. By decreasing the blood flow through these vessels, swelling and bruising can be minimised. Hence, the inflammation can be reduced in the post surgical period along with proper care.

(The author is a laparoscopic and general surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Koramangala)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp