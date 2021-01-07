Digilocker to be put on fast track, three committees to drive project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon speed up the process of uploading academic records of students to the National Academic Depository (NAD). Announcing that the state is lagging in implementing the digilocker system and has so far achieved little progress, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana said, “Three committees have been formed to implement this.”

At a meeting on Wednesday, Narayana said three committees -- empowered committee, steering committee and project management unit -- have been entrusted to ensure implementation at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an empowered group headed by DyCM Narayana will review the project on a quarterly basis. The steering group headed by the principal secretary or secretary for higher education will undertake a monthly review and the project management unit headed by a project director from the Centre for E-Governance, will drive the project at the ground level.

“Uploading of all documents of students, starting from SSLC to post-doctoral to NAD, needs to be completed. This will help students, educational institutions and employers access convocation certificates, mark sheets and skill certificates. This also ensures safe storage, easy retrieval and elimination of fraudulent practices such as unreasonable service fees, faking/forging of certificates and mark sheets,” he explained.

Once done, this process will end existing challenges such as having academic records in physical form, mutilation and loss of documents, time-consuming retrieval process, and difficulty in proving authenticity. It is also viewed as a step forward in the ‘Digital India’ drive.

This process involves academic institutions uploading digitally signed certificates on NAD with students’ DigiLocker ID and other details. Students can register via Aadhaar number to claim the certificates, which they can share with employers and other stakeholders by giving the link. The NAD stores digitally signed awards in a standardised format and can be verified after the student gives access.

Safe Record Keeping

No need for students to apply for certificates

Immediate availability of certificates on uploading by institution

Online, permanent record

No risk of loss, spoilage, damage

Online, quick and reliable verification of certificates

No risk of fake and forged certificates

No need for issuing duplicate certificates