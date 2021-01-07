One with the flow

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there’s one theme that seems central to Rukmini Vijayakumar’s life right now, it has got to be balance. Her latest dance short movie is called Nadi: The balance of elements. The film speaks about Ayurveda and how it helps bring balance in one’s life. Though she is not a stringent follower of Ayurveda, it does play an important role in Rukmini’s life. “I cannot say I follow yoga but not Ayurveda. In India, the philosophies are interconnected at the end of the day. I have grown up with Ayurvedic medicines like churnams, turmeric and tulsi,” says Rukmini, adding that she prefers letting her body heal by itself instead of relying on medicines.

pic: Anup J Kat, Vivian Ambrose

“If I get a cut, I apply turmeric before anything else.”

Rukmini, a Bharatanatyam dancer, says she enjoys telling stories through movement. “I feel I can articulate better with dance,” adds the artistic director of Raadha Kalpa Dance Company, who is also the director of Lshva, a creative space for artistes. But her artistic prowess doesn’t end there – Rukmini also experiments with Indian contemporary dance.

Both forms, however, have challenges but that’s what helps her grow. “I think everything is hard. Nothing can be accomplished without planning or putting in some work. Imagine what would life be without challenges,” says Rukmini, whose latest performance, called Ishwara, will be happening on Jan. 8 and 9 at Bangalore International Centre.

The role played by dance in her life is known to many but Rukmini gives credit to her mother, Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar, to keep her going in this field. “There was a time when I didn’t want to go for my classes or go outside to play like my brother. But my mother persuaded me to continue and stay in this form, which I am grateful for,” says Rukmini, adding she is thankful that her parents gave her the choice to take up dance as a career.

Although she started her training in dance quite young, she was never sure if she wanted to take up dance professionally. But after she took a year off after her high school, she got the clarity she needed. Apart from her training in Bharatanatyam, she also holds a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from the Boston Conservatory in Ballet and Modern Dance. She has also studied acting at the New York Film Academy, and trained under the guidance of actor-director Prakash Belawadi.

Rukmini has been a part of movies like Bajarangi starring Shiva Rajkumar and Kochadaiyaan starring Rajinikanth. Selective about the projects she chooses, she is soon going to be seen in the upcoming Kannada movie Dasara, directed by Arvind Sastry, starring Sathish Ninasam and Sharmiela Mandre.