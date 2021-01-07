Private schools withdraw protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) on Wednesday decided to withdraw its protest against the state government. The association had threatened to suspend online classes if the government did not meet its demands.However, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the government had met some of RUPSA’s demands, following which the association decided to withdraw the protest.

Kumar said that private schools can get their licences renewed in the online mode only, and instructed department officials to ensure that schools do not face any issues with regard to administration issues. The government has granted schools three months’ time to ensure that schools get NOCs by the PWD and fire departments, he added. Meanwhile, the minister promised to look into the demand for financial relief for teachers of private schools too.