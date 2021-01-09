Police arrest four for smuggling sandalwood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RR Nagar police on Thursday arrested a gang of four for smuggling sandalwood. The accused were carrying sandalwood pieces worth Rs 10 lakh, and they had also stolen two trees and 178 kg of the precious wood, which have all been seized.

The accused are identified as Rajesh (23), Lokesh (28), Govindaraju (43) and Ravi MS (32) -- all residents of Channapatna. “We have clues about the person who was supposed to receive the sandalwood, and efforts are on to nab him,” police said.

The gang was caught along with three hacksaws, an axe, a machete, and two bikes used in the crime. They had cut down two trees from Kala Farm on Kengeri-Uttarahalli Main Road on the night of September 11.

The farm’s owner, Dr Ravi Prakash, had filed a police complaint.