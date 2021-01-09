STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Second Covid vaccine dry run concludes, internet link still an issue

CoWIN issues throw spanner in the works; eight sites in each BBMP zone covered

Published: 09th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health staff carrying out the first dry run of vaccine delivery on January 2 | Express

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second vaccine dry run at eight sites in Bengaluru — one in each BBMP zone — went smoothly, barring issues in network connectivity and technical problems with the CoWIN portal. 
Health officials on ground suggested that WiFi or broadband connection be put up even in primary health centres as the Co-WIN portal was crucial for the immunisation programme. 

A health official at the Singasandra Urban Primary Health Centre in Bommanahalli, said, “Mobile internet is needed to upload data on the portal, to register and generate an OTP. Sometimes there are network issues which is why Wifi or broadband connections would be useful.” He said vaccinators need to have more capacity building, to deal with cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

“More rigorous training is required to handle any issues post vaccination. To assuage the fears and apprehension of the public, a counsellor can also be present to speak to beneficiaries during registration and prior to vaccination,” he said. At Kengeri Community Health Centre in RR Nagar zone, the dry run took two-and-a-half hours for 25 beneficiaries.

“There were issues with the CoWIN portal. It would not open when we had to update that the beneficiary’s identity has been verified and vaccination completed. This is a problem with the portal itself and not a network issue. In the case of AEFI, we have tagged a list of hospitals nearby who can handle extreme cases requiring more medical attention,” he said. 

A health officer who oversaw the dry run at KR Puram General Hospital said the drive went by smoothly and took four hours. All facilities and staff were present. “Once the person received the mock dose, it is marked as partially vaccinated on the portal and once they take the second dose after 28 days, it will be marked as total vaccination. Beneficiaries were made to wait in the observation room for half an hour after the vaccination,” he said. 

Aster CMI Hospital in Yelahanka zone, which was also part of the dry run, had arranged for a crash cart with emergency medications and oxygen support. “We also provided support from the ER department including specialties such as pulmonology and cardiology that were available from 9-11am. The mock dry run has helped us streamline the process. As it was a dry run, the CoWIN portal was not functional today. However, it will be active on the day of the actual drive as per the PHC doctor,” said Dr Swati Rajagopal, consultant for infectious disease and travel medicine at Aster CMI Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dry run COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp