DULT inspects roads designed by citizens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To take the Streets for People Challenge ahead, officials from Directorate of Urban Land Transport visited the two selected roads for remodelling in Wilson Garden and Jayanagar on Friday.

The officials were accompanied by citizens, architects, experts and officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Smart City team.

A senior DULT official told TNSE: “It was the first field visit. It was a walk to audit and take stock of the ground reality, how people need to be roped in, understand the area and what needs to be done on the ground.

The visit was to understand whether it was re-doable as per the suggestions and input designs submitted by people so far.” The audit was done to assess the roads, how the designs can be implemented, problems on ground and the solutions offered by locals.