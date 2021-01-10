STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

DULT inspects roads designed by citizens

The officials were accompanied by citizens, architects, experts and officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Smart City team.

Published: 10th January 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To take the Streets for People Challenge ahead, officials from Directorate of Urban Land Transport visited the two selected roads for remodelling in Wilson Garden and Jayanagar on Friday. 

The officials were accompanied by citizens, architects, experts and officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Smart City team.

A senior DULT official told TNSE: “It was the first field visit. It was a walk to audit and take stock of the ground reality, how people need to be roped in, understand the area and what needs to be done on the ground.

The visit was to understand whether it was re-doable as per the suggestions and input designs submitted by people so far.” The audit was done to assess the roads, how the designs can be implemented, problems on ground and the solutions offered by locals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp