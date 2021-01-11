RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on Pejavar seer, discusses temple vandalism in Andhra

By Express News Service

UDUPI/BENGALURU: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, in Poornaprajna Vidyapeeta in Bengaluru on Monday. The issue of temple vandalism in Andhra Pradesh was discussed, sources privy to the meeting said.

Paying tribute at the Vrindavan of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji at the Vidyapeeta, Bhagwat later met Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, who is one of the trustees in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Bhagwat who discussed at length the progress taking place at the Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya later focused his talk with the seer on the issue of alleged rampant temple vandalism reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Bhagwat reportedly told the Pejavar Seer that the RSS is closely watching what is happening in Andhra Pradesh with regard to temple vandalism. "The RSS will do its duty to safeguard the interests of Hindus in AP," he said. Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha expressed his deep concerns to the RSS supremo about the temple vandalism incidents.

While recalling the contribution of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji towards the Hindu cause, the RSS chief told Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha that the senior pontiff who breathed his last in December 2019 was a great saint and paying tribute at his Vrindavan made him contented at heart.