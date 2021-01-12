BBMP administrator inspects vaccine storage centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta on Monday inspected Dasappa Hospital, said to be one of the largest vaccine storage centres of the civic body in the city. He said that 1.71 lakh health workers will get the vaccine in the first phase. During the inspection, the Administrator was apprised on how the vaccines will be procured, stored and dispersed. He was informed that each ice-line refrigerator can store 45,000 vials. The hospital has the capacity to store nine such refrigerators. In addition, 141 Primary Health Centres have been converted to cold chain points and Ice-line refrigerators have been set up.

The vials will be transferred from the storage points to PHCs in cold storage boxes in designated vehicles, Gupta was informed. Later in the day, he also inspected KR Market and surrounding areas to assess Smart City works and directed the officials to make quick progress.

Works like remodelling of the meat market, junction development, renovation of the bus terminal and sub-way works are under way. Gupta directed the officials to ensure that by January 18, six Smart City roads — Dickenson Road, Ulsoor Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Kamaraja Road, Hayes Road and Magrath Road — are oened.