Raped by brothers, Bengaluru woman alleges forced conversion bid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CK Acchukattu police have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman by promising to marry her. His brother is also facing the same allegation and is absconding. The accused were allegedly forcing the woman to convert to their religion. The accused has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, who hails from Ujire near Dharmasthala. His brother Mohammed Rilwan is absconding.

Ramya (name changed) worked in a spa at Basavanagudi in 2018. Ahmed had befriended her and claimed to own a hotel near Brigade Road. He had given her the receptionist job at the hotel. In October 2018, Ahmed called her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. He allegedly raped her four times between October 2018 and January 2019, as per her complaint.

In February 2019, Ahmed’s brother Rilwan, who worked as the in-charge of the hotel, told her that his brother had cheated on her and he would ensure that Ahmed won’t be a problem anymore. Rilwan became close to her, and also met her parents. He proposed to marry her and they agreed.

In November last year, they both got engaged and it was decided to register the marriage on January 6, the woman stated. She alleged that Rilwan had asked her to convert. “On the pretext of marrying me, he also raped me. Now, he has escaped without marrying me. I also found out that he was already married,” she said.