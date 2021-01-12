STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Raped by brothers, Bengaluru woman alleges forced conversion bid

The CK Acchukattu police have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman by promising to marry her.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CK Acchukattu police have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman by promising to marry her. His brother is also facing the same allegation and is absconding. The accused were allegedly forcing the woman to convert to their religion. The accused has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, who hails from Ujire near Dharmasthala. His brother Mohammed Rilwan is absconding.

Ramya (name changed) worked in a spa at Basavanagudi in 2018. Ahmed had befriended her and claimed to own a hotel near Brigade Road. He had given her the receptionist job at the hotel. In October 2018, Ahmed called her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. He allegedly raped her four times between October 2018 and January 2019, as per her complaint.

In February 2019, Ahmed’s brother Rilwan, who worked as the in-charge of the hotel, told her that his brother had cheated on her and he would ensure that Ahmed won’t be a problem anymore. Rilwan became close to her, and also met her parents. He proposed to marry her and they agreed.

In November last year, they both got engaged and it was decided to register the marriage on January 6, the woman stated. She alleged that Rilwan had asked her to convert. “On the pretext of marrying me, he also raped me. Now, he has escaped without marrying me. I also found out that he was already married,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forced conversion rape bengaluru
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp