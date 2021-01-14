STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird census under way in Nagarahole

 The Karnataka Forest Department will hold the second edition of the bird census in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve between January 23 and 26.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department will hold the second edition of the bird census in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve between January 23 and 26.The exercise will update the first census done in October 2020 during which the butterfly and avifauna count was done with the help of Krushnamegh Kunte from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, and experts from Ponnampet College of Forestry and Bengaluru Butterfly Club.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director, D Mahesh Kumar told The New Indian Express, that this census is different from the annual Hakki Habba (bird festival). This exercise is limited to the reserve only. “The first exercise was done in October (2020) during which around 270 species of birds were recorded. The second exercise will be done now to update the list. This is the right time as many migratory birds come to the southern regions. It is also interesting because bar-headed geese are being sighted in the backwaters,” he said.

Mahesh added that the census will be done in all eight ranges and volunteers have been invited this season. However those who have the e-bird app are being preferred.Forest officials said the Hakki Habba is an awareness campaign to make people aware of the rich biodiversity. This exercise in Nagarahole however, is being done to create a database of the species in the forest and know the biodiversity of the region. It helps ground staff become more aware, be keen observers and better conservationists. 

