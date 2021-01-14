BU withdraws affiliation to 8 B.Ed colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) has urged the general public not to seek admissions in eight colleges which offer a B.Ed course from this academic year, as the university has withdrawn affiliation to these institutions.The University Syndicate made the decision during its January 5 meeting, and announced it on Wednesday.

The move comes after the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) withdrew recognition for the following colleges for the BEd course: Kalaniketan College of Education, Kudlu, off Hosur Road; St. Stephen’s Teachers College, Maragondanahalli village; GKM B.Ed. College, JP Nagar; Pragathi College of Education, Chikkabanavara; Shantiniketan B.Ed. College, Bilekahalli, Frank College of Education, J P Nagar; Amitha B.Ed College, Mahalakshmipura; Florence English Institute of B.Ed Training, Florence English Institute of B.Ed Training.

BU Vice-Chancellor Venugopal K R told TNIE that NCTE had disaffiliated these colleges much earlier, and students would not have got admission. Bangalore University has now decided to withdraw affiliation.

Affiliation was withdrawn because of irregularities in building survey numbers, lack of infrastructure and inadequate number of teachers or students, he said. In some cases, certain colleges even seek disaffiliation from NCTE due to shortage of staff or insufficient number of students applying for a course, he added.

If students are admitted, BU would not be responsible for such admissions.With colleges set to open, there is apprehension about opening hostels for students. However, Venugopal said that one has to try, with the Covid vaccines arriving in the state and the low caseload.

SOP for Colleges

Covid test not required for staff with no symptoms. Those with symptoms must get tested

50% Maximum attendance in a class at a time to be 50%. More rooms are to be arranged if there are excess students