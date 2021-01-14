First line of Bangalore Metro's Phase-2 flagged off

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second large infrastructure project for Bengaluru this year which could ease traffic on the roads was flagged off on Thursday at the Konanakunte Cross Metro station on Kanakapura Road. This is a new station on the Southern extension of the Metro Phase-I's Green Line.

At 4.37 pm, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa carried out the honours from Bengaluru while Minister for Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri through virtual mode declared open the 6.29 km elevated Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute (Reach-4B) Line, the first corridor of Bangalore Metro's Phase-2 to be opened. The line will be opened for commercial operations on Friday.

The line suffered a two-year delay in starting operations as the original deadline was December 2018.

The public who commute via the busy Kanakapura Road, which is choked throughout the day is set to have a major relief from tomorrow as all the five stations of the new line - Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute (earlier Anjanapura) - figure on this Road.

With the launch of this line, Bangalore Metro's network now extends to 48.59 kms.

Primary Education Minister S Suresh kumar, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda, PWD Minister Govind M Karjol, Minister for Co-operation Sonashekhar, Revenue minister R Ashoka & MLA Krishnapp were among those present.

