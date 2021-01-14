Pulikeshinagar gets its share of joy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the pandemic turned every festivity into a toned down affair last year, this year’s

first major festival, Makara Sankranthi, was a cautious but joyful affair for the needy populace of

Pulakeshinagar, thanks to MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy

There are no juberous assertions in the fact that gloom is still in the air, with the pandemic looming lagre. But there are a few occasions when the darkness is forgotten, and true happiness arises. Pulakeshinagar recently rejoiced in the joy of Makara Sankranthi festivity, when the MLA of their constituency decided to share some happiness with his people, especially those in need. And the constituency derived a peculiar delight.

The Assembly Constituency is home to people with diverse cultures and varied celebrations among people mostly belonging to the poorer segment of society. The legislator has been working throughout the year towards elevating the lives of people.“There are people here who celebrate Christmas in December, Pongal and Sankranthi in January, apart from many other festivals throughout the year.

We have always wished that a situation should never arise when people cannot celebrate their festivals as per their culture and tradition. The joy of sharing happiness is immense and I will continue the practice as long as I can,” he said. For this Sankranthi/Pongal festival, renowned as the harvest festival, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy distributed ration kits to the poor members of the community.

The kits were distributed to over 20,000 families.

This is not the first time that the legislator has helped people, sharing joy with his constituency. He has constantly tried to help enhance the festival celebrations of the poor and daily wage workers. It has been a practice of the legislator to help people during major festivals including those of Hindu, Christian, Muslim and other communities. Every year, sufficient ration kits are distributed among Hindus during Sankranthi/Pongal, Christians during Christmas, Muslims during Ramzan, other joyous celebrations.

Kits containing rice, cooking oil, jaggery are distributed. Krishna Byre Gowda, legislator and who was a candidate for the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Constituency, has joined hands with Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in this worthy cause. “I am not doing this work from yesterday. I have been doing this continuously for.